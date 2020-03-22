Video Flashback: Broadway Stars Sing 'Sunday' From SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
In honor of Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday today, we're flashing back to his 80th birthday concert!
Many Broadway stars joined in for the event, taking place in March 2010, including Michael Cerveris, Victoria Clark, Jason Danieley, Nathan Gunn, George Hearn, Patti LuPone, Marin Mazzie, Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy, Mandy
Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, and more!
Check out a video from the concert - a performance of Sunday, from Sunday in the Park With George, below!