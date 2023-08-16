Video: First Look at Kate Baldwin & Nicholas Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse has released a video of highlights from the romantic musical of “The Bridges of Madison County.” The musical runs at Bucks County Playhouse through September 10. Starring Broadway veterans Tony-nominee Kate Baldwin (“Finnian’s Rainbow,” “Hello, Dolly!’) and Nicholas Rodriguez (“Company”, “Tarzan,” “The Sound of Music” national tour), it is directed by Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate, Hunter Foster (BCP’s “Million Dollar Quartet”), and winner of two 2014 Tony Awards. “The Bridges of Madison County” features music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown (“Parade”) and a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony-Award Winner Marsha Norman (“The Secret Garden”).

Watch below!



Baldwin is recreating her performance from Foster’s a 2022 mounting at Axelrod Performing Arts Center, Deal Park, NJ. Rodriguez is a new addition to the Playhouse cast. Foster is revisiting a musical for which he has a long history. Foster originated the role of Bud, Francesca’s husband, in the Broadway cast and brings considerable insight from having worked with the original creative team.

The Tony-Winning musical romance, “The Bridges of Madison County,” is a rapturous love story based on the best-selling novel by Thomas Waller. Francesca Johnson, an Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy. She has a chance encounter with a ruggedly handsome, National Geographic photographer that leads to a four-day relationship that forever alters the course of their lives. This sweeping romance features the 2014 Tony-Winning score by Broadway’s Jason Robert Brown (“Parade”).

The cast also features Bart Shatto (Broadway’s “War Paint” and BCP’s “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas”) as Bud, Thomas Cromer as Michael, Emily Pellecchia as Carolyn, Giuliana Augello (BCP’s “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas”) as Marion/Chiara, Mark S. Megill (“A Christmas Story: The Musical” National Tour) as Charlie, Nikki Yarnell as Marge, and Sealth Grover as Paolo. The ensemble includes Natalie Myrick, Lucy Horton, Lara Hayhurst and Rutledge Varley.



The production has music direction by Keith Levenson (Broadway’s “Annie”), scenic design by Anna Louizos (Broadway and BCP’s “Dames at Sea”), lighting design by Paul Miller (Broadway’s “Amazing Grace” and “The Illusionists”), costume design by Lauren Roark (BCP’s “Million Dollar Quartet”), hair and wig design by Jared Janas (Broadway’s “Good Night, Oscar” and “Sweeney Todd”), and sound design by Jeff Sherwood (Theater Aspen’s “Jersey Boys”). Jackie Mariani is Production Stage Manager. Kellian Frank is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Paul Hardt.

Tickets start at just $39 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling 215-862-2121.

