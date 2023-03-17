Video: Ephraim Sykes Joins Morgan James in 'Nobody's Fool But Mine' Music Video

Ephraim Sykes has joined Morgan James in the new music video for "Nobody's Fool But Mine." The track is from James' upcoming album 'Nobody's Fool,' which will be released on March 31. Pre-save the album here.

James' new 90s-style R&B album includes collaborations with Raphael Saadiq, Memphis saxophonist Lannie McMillan (Silk Sonic, Al Green), and producers/songwriters Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello (Kelly Clarkson, Anastacia) in addition to her husband and musical collaborator Doug Wamble, who co-wrote, arranged, and produced the album.

Known for paying homage to artists who have influenced her career like Joni Mitchell, D'Angelo, and The Beatles, James covered Buckley's entire album Grace several years ago. Returning to Memphis to record Nobody's Fool, James felt inspired to pay tribute to Buckley again with this album's sole cover.

James will kick off a tour in support of Nobody's Fool starting March 25, fittingly in Memphis, where the album marked the third she recorded at Memphis Magnetic Recording. The two-month trek runs through May 23 in Baton Rouge prior to two Symphonic Soul dates in Florida. Check out the complete list of tour dates here.

Morgan James has been seen on Broadway in Motown the Musical, Wonderland, Godspell, and The Addams Family. She recently released a new "Jesus Christ Superstar" studio album, featuring an all-female cast.

Sykes made his Broadway debut in The Little Mermaid and was in the original casts of Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton: An American Musical, Memphis, Newsies, and Motown The Musical. He was also seen as Seaweed in Hairspray Live.

Watch the new music video here:



