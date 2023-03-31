Video: Ellen Harvey Opens Up About Her Murderous New Role

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) is closing out their 2022-2023 Mainstage season with the highly anticipated classic mystery, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. Climb aboard with the masterful Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in this classic whodunnit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until its shocking conclusion.

"Of course, I read the book all over again," explained Broadway favorite Ellen Harvey, who plays Helen Hubbard. "I had no idea that it is the second most-sold book in the world next to the Bible. Even as a kid, there was always a copy on my grandparents' shelf. Everyone knows the story! It's really fun to see audiences who either totally know the story and are here just to enjoy the lush, rich costumes and language. But also there are people who have never read it... and you hear the gasps at the end of the show."

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express begins just after midnight in 1934, when an unexpected snowstorm stops the luxurious Orient Express sleeper train in its tracks. After a wealthy American businessman is discovered dead, the brilliant and beautifully mustachioed Hercule Poirot must solve the mystery before the murderer strikes again. Agatha Christie's plot-twisting masterpiece takes audiences on a suspenseful thrill ride that BroadwayWorld calls, "Everything you could want - broadly drawn characters, exotic settings and a spectacular murder."

Below, watch as Ellen chats more about her new role and looks back on some of her career highlights!