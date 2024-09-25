Video: Desi Oakley Sings 'She Used To Be Mine' in WAITRESS at La Mirada Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Desi Oakley sing 'She Used To Be Mine' in La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts' Southern California regional theatre premiere of the hit Broadway musical, WAITRESS, with book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles (based upon the motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly), musical direction by Jennifer Lin, choreography by Cost n' Mayor, and direction by Abbey O'Brien.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts which mirror her topsy-turvy life, such as The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie and Betrayed By My Eggs Pie. When a baking contest in a nearby county -- and a satisfying run-in with someone new -- show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. Featuring music and lyrics by GRAMMY Award winner, Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), this hit musical is a little slice of Broadway heaven!

The Cast of WAITRESS features Desi Oakley as Jenna, Ben Jacoby as Dr. James Pomatter, Brian Krinsky as Earl, Cleavant Derricks as Joe, Dominique Kent as Becky, Brian Calì as Cal, Rianny Vasquez as Dawn, Jared Gertner as Ogie, Ashley Moniz as Jenna's Mother/Ensemble, Ashley Támar Davis as Nurse Norma/Ensemble, Johnisa Breault as Francine/Ensemble, Annabelle Bergold & Layni Rose Cowden (at some performances) as Lulu. The Ensemble features (in alphabetical order): Ricky Bulda, Michael Bullard, Grant Hodges, Michael James, and Tayler Mettra. Swings are Emma Nossal and Alec Talbott.

Tickets range from $19 - $85 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $19 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.