Video: Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch on TAMRON HALL

Cox will be playing Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming 13-city tour of The Wiz, before opening the show on Broadway.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/10/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/10/23

The Wiz
Click Here for More on The Wiz

Deborah Cox unveiled a sneak peek of her dazzling costume for the upcoming Broadway revival of The Wiz.

Cox will be playing Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming 13-city tour of The Wiz, before opening the show on Broadway. Check out the full lineup of tour dates here.

Cox surprised Tamron Hall on her talk show by singing for her 53rd birthday episode. The segment concluded with the debut of the Glinda the Good Witch costume sketch. Check out the costume and watch the full video clip below!

Joining Cox in the production is Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. Alan Mingo Jr. will star in the role of The Wiz in select cities of the national tour, with Wayne Brady playing the role in California and on Broadway.

The Wiz ensemble includes Maya Bowles, Shayla Alayre Caldwell, Jay Copeland, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Judith Franklin, Michael Samarie George, Collin Heyward, Amber Jackson, Olivia Jackson, Christina Jones, Polanco Jones, Kolby Kindle, Mariah Lyttle, Kareem Marsh, Anthony Murphy, Cristina Rae, Matthew Sims Jr, Avilon Trust Tate, Keenan D. Washington, and Timothy Wilson.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King), additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), and Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), are conjuring up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.  

A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop will bring a whole new groove to easing on down the road. 

The Wiz will launch its national tour in the Fall of 2023 in Baltimore, MD, home of the 1974 world premiere of the musical, September 23-30, 2023. Following its run at the Hippodrome Theatre, the tour will slide into Emerald cities across the country before it begins its limited engagement on Broadway in the Spring 2024.

 Based on L. Frank Baum’s children’s book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”, The Wiz takes one of the world’s most enduring (and enduringly white) American fantasies, and transforms it into an all-Black musical extravaganza for the ages.

Check out a photo of the costume here:

The Wiz
Deborah Cox's Glinda the Good Witch Costume

Watch the Tamron Hall clip here:






Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Common and MC Lyte Join the Producing Team For THE WIZ Photo
Common and MC Lyte Join the Producing Team For THE WIZ

Academy Award®, Grammy Award® and Emmy Award®-winning artist, actor, author and activist Common and hip-hop pioneer, actor, philanthropist, and business mogul MC Lyte will join the co-producing team of the all-new production of The Wiz. Learn more about The Wiz and how to get tickets here!

2
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Photo
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the first day of rehearsal for THE WIZ. See the talented cast as they prepare for their upcoming performance in this highly anticipated production.

3
Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy Photo
Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy

Broadway newcomer Nichelle Lewis will star as “Dorothy” and lead the cast of The Wiz in the national tour this fall and Broadway return in the Spring of 2024.  Ms. Lewis who hails from Virginia was discovered via a TikTok video, and selected from more than 2,000 submissions for the coveted role.

4
Ensemble Cast Revealed For THE WIZ Photo
Ensemble Cast Revealed For THE WIZ

The complete ensemble cast has been announced for the all-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz! The casting comes in advance of the musical's national tour, which kicks off this fall before returning to Broadway in the Spring of 2024.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album 'State of Romance'Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album 'State of Romance'
Seventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in OctoberSeventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in October
Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'
Ali Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce 'INTIHA' Album; Share First TrackAli Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce 'INTIHA' Album; Share First Track

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You