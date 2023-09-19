Video: Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch on TAMRON HALL

Click Here for More on The Wiz

Deborah Cox unveiled a sneak peek of her dazzling costume for the upcoming Broadway revival of The Wiz.

Cox will be playing Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming 13-city tour of The Wiz, before opening the show on Broadway. Check out the full lineup of tour dates here.

Cox surprised Tamron Hall on her talk show by singing for her 53rd birthday episode. The segment concluded with the debut of the Glinda the Good Witch costume sketch. Check out the costume and watch the full video clip below!

Joining Cox in the production is Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. Alan Mingo Jr. will star in the role of The Wiz in select cities of the national tour, with Wayne Brady playing the role in California and on Broadway.

The Wiz ensemble includes Maya Bowles, Shayla Alayre Caldwell, Jay Copeland, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Judith Franklin, Michael Samarie George, Collin Heyward, Amber Jackson, Olivia Jackson, Christina Jones, Polanco Jones, Kolby Kindle, Mariah Lyttle, Kareem Marsh, Anthony Murphy, Cristina Rae, Matthew Sims Jr, Avilon Trust Tate, Keenan D. Washington, and Timothy Wilson.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King), additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), and Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), are conjuring up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.

A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop will bring a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

The Wiz will launch its national tour in the Fall of 2023 in Baltimore, MD, home of the 1974 world premiere of the musical, September 23-30, 2023. Following its run at the Hippodrome Theatre, the tour will slide into Emerald cities across the country before it begins its limited engagement on Broadway in the Spring 2024.

Based on L. Frank Baum’s children’s book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”, The Wiz takes one of the world’s most enduring (and enduringly white) American fantasies, and transforms it into an all-Black musical extravaganza for the ages.

Check out a photo of the costume here:

Deborah Cox's Glinda the Good Witch Costume

Watch the Tamron Hall clip here:



