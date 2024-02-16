Video: Darren Criss Jokes He's Had Experience With Man-Eating Plants Before LITTLE SHOP: 'I'm in Showbiz'

After several years in showbusiness, Darren Criss feels like Little Shop of Horrors isn't his first time dealing with a man-eating plant.

While sitting down on Live! With Kelly & Mark, Criss joked that years in the entertainment industry prepared him to battle Audrey II.

"I'm in showbiz so I feel like I'm working with a lot of man-eating plants on a day-to-day basis," he laughed. "I speak the language very well. I've made it this long."

The former Glee star went on to discuss the "beloved" history of Little Shop of Horrors and why he enjoys performing in the intimate Off-Broadway setting.

"It was a great show before I got there, it will be a great show long after I've left it. Just getting the chance to do any of these standards, favorites is a joy."

Criss' co-star, Evan Rachel Wood, also appeared on the talk show to discuss her musical theatre roots. They are leading the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production at The Westside Theatre through March 31.

Wood and Criss appear opposite Tony-nominated Broadway veteran Bryce Pinkham as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and Stephen DeRosa as Mr. Mushnik, alongside Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, michael iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Noel MacNeal, and Johnny Newcomb.

