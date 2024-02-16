Video: Evan Rachel Wood Discusses Her Musical Theatre Roots Before LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Not everyone knew that Evan Rachel Wood had a background in musical theatre, but her Little Shop of Horrors co-star, Darren Criss, did.

The Off-Broadway revival's new Audrey sat down on LIVE! With Kelly & Mark to discuss returning to her musical theatre roots with longtime collaborator Criss.

"We have been dying to do a musical and something on stage," she shared. "Darren knows that that's my background, but not everybody else does. I got discovered early on for dramatic roles and heavier material, so not everybody realized that my background was actually ... musical theatre."

The pair is currently starring in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Westside Theatre through March 31.

Wood and Criss appear opposite Tony-nominated Broadway veteran Bryce Pinkham as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and Stephen DeRosa as Mr. Mushnik, alongside Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Noel MacNeal, and Johnny Newcomb.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

Watch the interview here:



