Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! at DCPA
The family-friendly musical based on Mo Willems' beloved children's book is now playing through December 20 at the Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre.
Get a look at Denver Center for the Performing Arts' production of Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! Based on the beloved children's book by Mo Willems, the production brings the mischievous Pigeon to life with music, puppetry, colorful characters and plenty of audience participation. Watch the video!
Presented as part of DCPA's Theatre for Young Audiences programming, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! invites young theatergoers and their families into an interactive adventure inspired by Willems' popular character.
Featuring songs, puppets and opportunities for audiences to join in the action, the musical is designed for families, young readers and first-time theatergoers.
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! runs October 28 through December 20 at the Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre.
A limited number of tickets remain. For tickets and additional information, visit the DCPA website.
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