Katie Rose Clarke Expresses Gratitude To Dolly Parton In The Wake Of Her Passing

Katie Rose Clarke took to Instagram to reflect on her experience getting to know and work with Dolly Parton while bringing the country music icon’s life to the stage in Dolly: A True Original Musical.

Clarke originated one of three versions of Parton in the musical’s 2025 world premiere in Nashville, alongside Carrie St. Louis and Quinn Titcomb, with each actress portraying Dolly at a different stage of her life. The musical features a score by Parton, combining some of her most beloved hits with new songs written specifically for the stage, and a book co-written by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter.

In her post, Clarke writes, "Dear Dolly, Words aren’t enough here… You encouraged me to be brave and confident as I stepped into your six inch heels. You always said the just right thing to make me feel bolder. You gave me your trust every day. You made the whole room feel special. You gave the whole world your wisdom through your music and your example. You will always be my hero. I just thought I’d get to see you again, and that breaks my heart. Thank you for all that you gave to the world. And for all that you gave to me. It’s more than I could ever write here. My grateful heart will carry you with me always. From here to the moon and back."

Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80 years old.

Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000).

With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.

Producers of Dolly: A True Original Musical have shared with BroadwayWorld: "As was Dolly’s wish, the Broadway production of DOLLY: A True Original Musical will begin previews December 7 at the St. James Theatre in New York City"

Dolly: An Original Musical takes us on a journey through the life of this rhinestone in the rough, from her barefoot beginnings in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to performing in platform heels under the bright lights of Hollywood. Featuring all her beloved hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” this joyful and moving new musical will take audiences inside the literal rags-to-riches story of Parton and give you new insight into her triumphs, trials, and trailblazing.



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