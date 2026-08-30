Julie Andrews' THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL Is Now Available for Licensing

Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, have revealed new details about the future of The Great American Mousical, the stage adaptation of their children's novel and love letter to Broadway. In an interview with Leigh Schelps, Hamilton shared that the musical has recently been licensed by Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

The musical features a book by Tony nominee Hunter Bell and music and lyrics by Marcy Heisler and Zena Goldrich. Andrews has directed the musical in its previous productions, with Hamilton noting that her mother has been at the helm each time the show has been staged. The show's story follows a theatrical troupe of mice who perform their own productions beneath the floorboards of a Broadway theater.

Andrews praised the musical adaptation of the story she created with Hamilton, calling it "beautifully adapted" and "charming." Looking ahead to what could be next for the show, Andrews added, "It's going to go somewhere, I think."

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