Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub

I Want to Be Evil runs August 12-13, 2023 at Joe's Pub.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 3 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024

Broadway’s hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder (Company, Sunday in the Park, Bonnie and Clyde, and HBO’s "The Gilded Age") is getting ready to bring his sold-out touring concert, I Want to Be Evil, to Joe's Pub in a hilarious, heartfelt and surprisingly filthy evening.

"The show is about me growing up and deciding to move to New York," he told BroadwayWorld. "As a Mormon kid, looking at the outside world and being taught that it is evil, but wanting to be a part of it..."

In the show, which is part cabaret, part stand-up, Clay explores sex, fatherhood, and what exactly happens when you eat the body of Christ. 

"I didn't really have to question my own beliefs until my son was born and started asking me," Clay explained. "Suddenly all of these things that I didn't have to think about since I was a little kid, I had to bring back into my life. It's sort of an exploration of going through those things as well."

Watch below as Clay previews three songs from the show, from Sondheim to Whitney Houston, and tells us all about what audiences can expect!






RELATED STORIES

1
Tickets Are Now On Sale For Kids Night On Broadway Photo
Tickets Are Now On Sale For Kids' Night On Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for Kids' Night on Broadway taking place in New York City on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Kids' Night on Broadway returns with a special summer edition welcoming kids 18 and under to attend any of the 17 participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

2
Hillsborough County Schools Limiting Shakespeare Teachings Due to New Florida Laws Photo
Hillsborough County Schools Limiting Shakespeare Teachings Due to New Florida Laws

Schools in Hillsborough County, Florida are limiting the amount of Shakespeare being taught, and citing Florida's new laws for the change in curriculum.

3
HAMILTON Launches Pickleball Paddles For National Pickleball Day Photo
HAMILTON Launches Pickleball Paddles For National Pickleball Day

Nettie, the woman-owned brand creating high-quality pickleball gear with retro-inspired designs, and Hamilton, the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical, have released an exclusive, limited edition Hamilton branded pickleball paddle in honor of National Pickleball Day on August 8th.

4
Derek Klena and Ali Stroker Join 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY And More Announced At Carnegie Hall Photo
Derek Klena and Ali Stroker Join 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY And More Announced At Carnegie Hall

Derek Klena and Ali Stroker will now join The New York Pops and Music Director Steven Reineke for its season opening concert, 21st Century Broadway, on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... (read more about this author)

Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSVideo: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of BroadwayVideo: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy AwardsVideo: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
Video: Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR USVideo: Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US

Videos

Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You