Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub

Broadway’s hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder (Company, Sunday in the Park, Bonnie and Clyde, and HBO’s "The Gilded Age") is getting ready to bring his sold-out touring concert, I Want to Be Evil, to Joe's Pub in a hilarious, heartfelt and surprisingly filthy evening.

"The show is about me growing up and deciding to move to New York," he told BroadwayWorld. "As a Mormon kid, looking at the outside world and being taught that it is evil, but wanting to be a part of it..."

In the show, which is part cabaret, part stand-up, Clay explores sex, fatherhood, and what exactly happens when you eat the body of Christ.

"I didn't really have to question my own beliefs until my son was born and started asking me," Clay explained. "Suddenly all of these things that I didn't have to think about since I was a little kid, I had to bring back into my life. It's sort of an exploration of going through those things as well."

Watch below as Clay previews three songs from the show, from Sondheim to Whitney Houston, and tells us all about what audiences can expect!