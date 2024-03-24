Video: Christian Borle Sings 'Chip on My Shoulder' from LEGALLY BLONDE on the Broadway Cruise

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christian Borle sings 'Chip on My Shoulder' from Legally Blonde on the Broadway Cruise, while discussing a failed audition for Stanley Tucci, his famous Ebay commercial, and more!

Borle starred as Emmett in the 2007 original production of Legally Blonde on Broadway.

The Broadway cruise boasted five nights of one-of-a-kind performances and fun from Tony Award Winning performers, as well as intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway’s coolest talent. Cruisers gained tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today, attended celebrity meet & greets, sung along with fellow fans at Broadway karaoke, and gained insight into the craft of theater with curated interactive panel discussions.

Additional artists on the Broadway cruise included Tony winner Bernadette Peters, Tony nominee Kerry Butler, Reeve Carney, Tony winner Matt Doyle, Tony winner Ali Stroker, Tony winner Santino Fontana, Cheyenne Jackson, Tony nominee Norm Lewis, Abby Mueller, and more.