Video: Charity Angél Dawson Sings 'I Know Where I've Been' in The Muny's HAIRSPRAY

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The Muny has released new footage of Charity Angél Dawson as Motormouth Maybelle performing "I Know Where I've Been" in their production of Hairspray. Only four more nights of the hit musical remain — performances begin at 8:15 p.m. through Sunday.

The musical also stars Richard Kind as 'Edna Turnblad' and Katy Geraghty as 'Tracy Turnblad,' along with John Bolton as Wilbur Turnblad, Sara Gettelfinger as Velma Von Tussle, Paul Schwensen as Corny Collins, Madison Thompson as Amber Von Tussle, Ben Jackson Walker as Link Larkin, Ashlyn Maddox as Penny Pingleton, Nicholas A. Wilkinson as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Joy Elizabeth Rhodes as Little Inez, Hannah Solow as Female Authority Figure, and Kevin Zak as Male Authority Figure.

The creative team includes Christine Peters (scenic design), Tristan Raines (costumes), Rob Denton (lighting), Joshua Hummel (sound), Nathan Scheuer (video), and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig design).