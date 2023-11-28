Video: Carol Burnett Campaigns For Hal Prince Broadway Theater With Young Artists of America

Carol Burnett, The legendary comedian, actress, and singer has joined forces with Maryland-based nonprofit, Young Artists of America, to rename a Broadway theater after Hal Prince. For over 70 years, Prince revolutionized the musical theatre, winning a record 21 Tony Awards for his work as a Broadway producer and director.
A video was released from both Burnett's and Young Artists of America's Instagram accounts using #FitForAPrince in effort to bring awareness for this campaign. Check it out below!
Carol Burnett was a long-time friend of Hal Prince's. She recently became aware that Young Artists of America, together with Maryland Public Television, produced a one hour special, "Hal Princes' Broadway," of Prince's greatest hits starring Young Artists of America's talented performers ranging from elementary to high school students.
"Watching these amazing young people perform iconic songs in their original form from so many of his shows is a true testament to the lasting legacy of the great Hal Prince." - Carol Burnett.
Join in on the campaign by sharing the post, or creating their own message endorsing the effort to rename a Broadway theater after Hal Prince using #FitForAPrince.
