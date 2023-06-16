Video: Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards

The Theatre World Awards were presented on Monday June 5, 2023.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production
BroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish Existed Photo 3 BroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish Existed
How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered! Photo 4 How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON

June 5 was a big night for Broadway's rising stars. That's because twelve fresh faces were honored for their Outstanding Debut Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production at the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards. Additionally, Julie Benko received the 14th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater, and 2023 TWA Special Award Honorees, Marilyn Caserta for Outstanding Swing and Dale Badway for Outstanding Contribution to the Theatre World.  

Check out the full list of winners!

Below, watch as this year's recipients hit the red carpet and chat with the hosts of BroadwayWorld's own Survival Jobs podcast, Samantha Tuozzolo and Jason Coombs, ahead of the special ceremony!





RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadways Biggest Nigh Photo
Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadway's Biggest Night!

See photos of your favorite fashionistas who turned up and turned it out for Broadway's biggest night!

2
Tony Awards Draw 4.31 Million Viewers; Highest Ratings Since 2019 Photo
Tony Awards Draw 4.31 Million Viewers; Highest Ratings Since 2019

Find out how the ratings compare to Tony Awards in past years! Winners included Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Leopoldstadt, Sean Hayes, Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, Michael Arden, and more. Performances included Funny Girl, Shucked, Sweeney Todd, Parade, and more.

3
Watch the 2023 Tony Awards Full Broadcast Photo
Watch the 2023 Tony Awards Full Broadcast

The 2023 Tony Awards are now available to stream online through Paramount Plus. The ceremony featured performances from the casts of “Camelot”; “Into the Woods”; “& Juliet”; “Kimberly Akimbo”; “New York, New York”; “Parade”; “Shucked”; “Some Like It Hot”; and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

4
Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More Photo
Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More

Take a look inside the CBS broadcasts and Pluto TV pre-show below, including photos of Bonnie Milligan, Ariana DeBose, J. Harrison Ghee, Jodie Comer, Alex Newell, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, and the casts of shows like Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Sweeney Todd, and more!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in LondonVideo: First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and MoreVideo: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Video: First Look at Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN at New World StagesVideo: First Look at Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN at New World Stages
Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anna Uzele & Christopher Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anna Uzele & Christopher Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023

Videos

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You