Video: Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards

June 5 was a big night for Broadway's rising stars. That's because twelve fresh faces were honored for their Outstanding Debut Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production at the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards. Additionally, Julie Benko received the 14th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater, and 2023 TWA Special Award Honorees, Marilyn Caserta for Outstanding Swing and Dale Badway for Outstanding Contribution to the Theatre World.

Check out the full list of winners!

Below, watch as this year's recipients hit the red carpet and chat with the hosts of BroadwayWorld's own Survival Jobs podcast, Samantha Tuozzolo and Jason Coombs, ahead of the special ceremony!