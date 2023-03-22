Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell Talks RAGTIME Reunion Concert Decades In the Making

The concert will take place on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th St.).

Mar. 22, 2023  

Following his performance with Audra McDonald on the TODAY Show this morning, Brian Stokes Mitchell revealed what part of the upcoming Ragtime reunion benefit concert he is most looking forward to.

"I think I'm most looking forward to just sharing the spirit of this show. It was created with this incredibly collaborative spirit when we started it 25 years ago. The Entertainment Community Fund is also a very collaborative organization," Mitchell shared.

Watch the complete interview, in which Mitchell talks about the Ragtime reunion concert and how more people can help the Entertainment Community Fund, below!

Plus, watch Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald reunite to perform "Wheels of a Dream" from Ragtime for the first time in two years on the TODAY Show this morning here.

The concert will take place on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th St.). The event will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening and will star original cast members, also including SAG Award winner Peter Friedman ("Tateh"), with Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara ("Mother") in the role originally performed by the late Marin Mazzie.

In addition to a special appearance by Lea Michele, the role of "Little Boy" will be played by Jack Casey, the role of "Little Girl" will be played by Addyson Evelyn Tabankin and the role of "Little Coalhouse" will be played by Kai Latorre. Jack Emmett Baumrind will be the standby for "Little Boy".

Based on the classic American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a book by Terrence McNally (Master Class, Love! Valour! Compassion!) and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Seussical). The evening will be directed by Stafford Arima, with James Moore as music director and conductor. On the original Broadway production, Mr. Arima served as associate resident director, David Loud as musical director and conductor and Mr. Moore as associate conductor.

Additional credits for the one-night-only evening include Wendall K. Harrington and Shawn Boyle as projections designers, Peter Hylenski as sound designer, Don Holder as lighting designer, Tracy Christensen as costume designer and casting by Mungioli Theatricals, INC., Arnold J. Mungioli, CSA. This evening is executive produced by Robert Pullen of Nouveau Productions.

Watch the new interview here:





Related Stories
Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL Performances Today Photo
Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL Performances Today
Lea Michele will be out of both performances of Funny Girl on Wednesday, March 22. Julie Benko will be on as Fanny. 
Mahi Alam & Connor Ratliff Join MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Photo
Mahi Alam & Connor Ratliff Join MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical
Mahi Alam and Connor Ratliff have joined the cast of the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls. Alam will play Mathlete Kevin G., who befriends Cady (Angourie Rice) while having a crush on her friend Janis (Auli’i Cravalho). They join Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Tina Fey, Busy Philipps, Jenna Fischer, Tim Meadows, Ashley Park, and more.
See Patti LuPone on Tour in Austin, Toronto, New York & More! Photo
See Patti LuPone on Tour in Austin, Toronto, New York & More!
There are nine chances left to see three-time Tony Award-winning superstar Patti LuPone on her current tour! See performance dates, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Paolo Montalban to Reunite With CINDERELLA Co-Star Brandy in DESCENDANTS Photo
Paolo Montalban to Reunite With CINDERELLA Co-Star Brandy in DESCENDANTS
Montalban will portray King Charming, Cinderella’s (Brandy) husband and Chloe’s (Malia Baker) dad, who is as much in love with Cinderella as he ever was.  He previously played Prince Charming opposite Brandy’s Cinderella in Walt Disney Television’s iconic 1997 movie “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”

From This Author - Michael Major


Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'
March 22, 2023

Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70’s and 80’s pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.
Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'
March 22, 2023

New single “I Waited A Year” found its form during the intense heatwave of 2022. Restless from a bout of insomnia amidst those hot summer nights, Jo found solace from the sleeplessness in the sanctuary of her home studio and began laying down ideas that had been swimming around her mind.
Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'
March 22, 2023

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere, composed of rapper Slug and producer Ant, have shared a new track off their forthcoming album. The track is accompanied by a raw video directed by director, writer, and producer Tazbah Chavez, known for her work in numerous popular TV series, including Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Accused, and more.
Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'
March 22, 2023

DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA.
Salami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead SinglesSalami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead Singles
March 22, 2023

The title track “Akousmatikous (feat. Soccer96)” is blessed with a stunning animated video directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada (who’s directed videos for Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Thundercat). It arrives alongside “Propaganda,” a danceable partnership with SF-based Brijean.
share