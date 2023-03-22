Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell Talks RAGTIME Reunion Concert Decades In the Making

Following his performance with Audra McDonald on the TODAY Show this morning, Brian Stokes Mitchell revealed what part of the upcoming Ragtime reunion benefit concert he is most looking forward to.

"I think I'm most looking forward to just sharing the spirit of this show. It was created with this incredibly collaborative spirit when we started it 25 years ago. The Entertainment Community Fund is also a very collaborative organization," Mitchell shared.

Watch the complete interview, in which Mitchell talks about the Ragtime reunion concert and how more people can help the Entertainment Community Fund, below!

Plus, watch Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald reunite to perform "Wheels of a Dream" from Ragtime for the first time in two years on the TODAY Show this morning here.

The concert will take place on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th St.). The event will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening and will star original cast members, also including SAG Award winner Peter Friedman ("Tateh"), with Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara ("Mother") in the role originally performed by the late Marin Mazzie.

In addition to a special appearance by Lea Michele, the role of "Little Boy" will be played by Jack Casey, the role of "Little Girl" will be played by Addyson Evelyn Tabankin and the role of "Little Coalhouse" will be played by Kai Latorre. Jack Emmett Baumrind will be the standby for "Little Boy".

Based on the classic American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a book by Terrence McNally (Master Class, Love! Valour! Compassion!) and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Seussical). The evening will be directed by Stafford Arima, with James Moore as music director and conductor. On the original Broadway production, Mr. Arima served as associate resident director, David Loud as musical director and conductor and Mr. Moore as associate conductor.

Additional credits for the one-night-only evening include Wendall K. Harrington and Shawn Boyle as projections designers, Peter Hylenski as sound designer, Don Holder as lighting designer, Tracy Christensen as costume designer and casting by Mungioli Theatricals, INC., Arnold J. Mungioli, CSA. This evening is executive produced by Robert Pullen of Nouveau Productions.

Watch the new interview here: