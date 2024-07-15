Video: Brandy and Rita Ora in Clip From DESCENDANTS: THE RISE OF RED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new clip has been released from the latest installment of the Descendants franchise featuring Brandy (reprising her role as Cinderella), Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, and Malia Baker.

Descendants: The Rise of Red follows the story of Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

The movie is now available to stream on Disney+. Watch the video and check out BroadwayWorld's interview with Ashley Wallen, the choreographer!