Video: Brandon Victor Dixon Opens Up About His New Broadway Gig in CHICAGO

Cook County has a new silver-tounged prince of the courtroom. The one, the only... Brandon Victor Dixon! The Broadway favorite stepped into the role of Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago earlier this month.

Dixon is a Tony (2), Grammy (2), Olivier, and Emmy Award nominee, known best for his appearance on Broadway in : Hamilton, Shuffle Along, The Color Purple, Motown the Musical, Kander and Ebb's The Scottsboro Boys. On TV he has starred in: Terry Silver STARZ's hit drama "POWER," Judas in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar", Collins in "RENT on FOX", NETFLIX's "She's Gotta Have it," Peacock's "The Best Man", Amazon's "Modern Love," ABC's "The Good Wife" & NBC's "This is Us."

Watch below as he joins Richard Ridge outside of the Ambassador Theatre (on his birthday!) to chat more about the rehearsal process, how he's getting into the groove of the role, and so much more!