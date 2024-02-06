Video: Boy George Talks Rehearsing For MOULIN ROUGE! and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

He will play a limited engagement through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 1 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 3 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 4 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

Moulin Rouge! Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets Starting at $79
Cast
Photos
Videos

Boy George recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his upcoming role as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, and more.

Boy George joins the cast of the Broadway musical tonight, February 6. He will play a limited engagement through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

In the Tonight Show interview, he talked about what lead to a collaboration with Ariana DeBose, reflects on winning the Grammy for Best New Artist, and discusses joining the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge.

"I'm just coming to add some more noise to what's already happening," he said of his role in the musical. "I feel very relaxed about going on. I feel excited about going on, rather than nervous."

Check out the interview clip below!

About Boy George

Born George O'Dowd in 1961, Boy George rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic band Culture Club. First appearing on Top of the Pops with Culture Club in 1982, he instantly had people talking. The pop sensations went on to achieve seven UK Top 10 singles, nine Top 10 singles in the USA, and nine Top 20 singles in Australia - including “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” and have sold in excess of 100 million singles and 50 million albums. Attracting high praise from a variety of publications that include Rolling Stone and MTV and having gained truly global recognition, the Grammy Award winning singer has created a World-wide presence that transcends age, race, colour, creed, nationality and even religion. George remains the most colourful pop star in British History.  He’s ever present and relevant in today’s World with sell out worldwide tours, a new Album, numerous TV shows and a global audience who love the British National Treasure and Global Icon that is Boy George.

Boy George also wrote the music and lyrics for the musical Taboo, in which he also starred in 2003.

About Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical. 

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Get a First Look at Boy George in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Get a First Look at Boy George in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Get a first look at footage of Boy George as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

2
Derek Klena Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! in February Photo
Derek Klena Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! in February

Derek Klena is returning to the Moulin Rouge! Klena will return in the role of “Christian” beginning Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre

3
MOULIN ROUGE! Pop-Up and Karaoke Event Opens in Times Square Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! Pop-Up and Karaoke Event Opens in Times Square

A special Moulin Rouge!-themed pop-up has opened in Times Square! The event is now being hosted at Beast & Butterflies, the restaurant on the rooftop of the M Social Hotel. Find out more about the event and how to attend here!

4
Celebrate the Holiday Season at MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL With Prizes to Be Won Photo
Celebrate the Holiday Season at MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL With Prizes to Be Won

Celebrate the holiday season at Moulin Rouge! The Musical and have a chance to win exciting prizes by scratching off a ticket at performances from December 12-17. Don't miss the 'Bohemian Winter Rendezvous' event on December 7 for festive treats and caroling. Find out more details here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2024
Trailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl SundayTrailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl Sunday
MATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical SomedayMATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical Someday
Andrew Barth Feldman, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival WestAndrew Barth Feldman, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival West

Videos

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
SPAMALOT
THE NOTEBOOK

Recommended For You