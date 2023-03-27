Video: Billy Porter Is Getting Ready to Raise the Volume in a City Near You

Billy Porter is coming to a city near you! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the beloved singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright will soon embark on his BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1. For six weeks this spring, Billy will grace stages in 25 U.S. cities, kicking off on April 29 in Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre, visiting major markets such as New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA as well as his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, and concluding in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino on June 3.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary here.

"I'm excited to be fronting a band as myself, with my own music that I have written, finally speaking musically to the world in the way that I want. On my own terms! I'm excited to share," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

Canvasing the nation, Billy brings passion and joy to cities across the nation with his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour: THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1. Expect a full band, backed by a video installation, fronted by Billy telling his life story through song. This 90- minute powerhouse event will feature his chart-topping hits "Love Is on the Way" and "Love Yourself," a tinge of Broadway, a nod to Pose, and stunning performances of future pop classics from his forthcoming new album, Black Mona Lisa.

"[People can expect me to do] ten songs from the new album- it's all pop and R&B and soul. Then I have a section with a nod to my first album, then a theatre section (which will include Kinky Boots), and a political section. It's sort of a retrospective of my life and career."

Below, watch as Bill chats more about the tour and how he's getting ready for a life on the road!