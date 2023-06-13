Video: Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Musical'

New York, New York is currently running at the St. James Theatre.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

On Sunday night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Beowulf Boritt took home a Tony Award for 'Best Scenic Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on New York, New York (currently running at the St. James Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Beowulf checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Boritt's 29 Broadway designs include the Tony Award winning set for Act One, the Tony nominated sets for The Scottsboro Boys, Therese Raquin, Potus, and Flying Over Sunset. Also on Broadway, The Piano Lesson, Ohio State Murders. The Old Man and the Pool, Come From Away, Freestyle Love Supreme, Be More Chill, The New One, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Meteor Shower, A Bronx Tale, Prince Of Broadway, Hand To God, Sondheim On Sondheim, …Spelling Bee , LoveMusik, Rock Of Ages, Chaplin, On The Town (’14), Sunday In the Park… (’17) Bronx Bombers, Grace, and The Two And Only. 100 Off- Broadway shows include Shakespeare in the Park’s Much Ado and Merry Wives, The Last Five Years, Fiddler On The Roof (in Yiddish), Sleepwalk With Me, and Miss Julie. He has designed for The NYC Ballet and the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and around the world in England, Russia, China, Australia, and Japan. He received a 2007 OBIE Award for sustained excellence. His book about Broadway set design, Transforming Space Over Time, is available wherever books are sold.






