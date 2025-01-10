Video: Auli'i Cravalho Talks Bringing Youth to Sally Bowles in CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







For kids, Auli'i Cravalho has one of the most recognizable voices around. "I get asked to make voice notes for six month-year-olds," the performer explained on a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. Cravalho is known for voicing the character of Moana in Disney's hit franchise and recently returned to the role for Moana 2, which is now in theaters.

Additionally, she is starring in Broadway's Cabaret as Sally Bowles where she uses a different part of her voice and speaks in a British accent. At 24, she is the youngest person to play the role on Broadway. "I don't know how people do this as they get older. I'm exhausted!" Cravalho admitted. As for her approach to the character, the performer explained that her young age is an asset and helps her performance. "I feel like I get to not only interject youth into her but also my queerness and my joy for it being my first run on Broadway."

Also in the interview, the Moana star discussed her original audition for the film, how she manages the Broadway schedule, and when Lin-Manuel Miranda got her tickets to Hamilton. Watch the full conversation here.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre, starring Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho as 'Sally Bowles'. The cast also includes Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider;’ Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. With music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Moana 2 opened in theaters on November 27, 2024.