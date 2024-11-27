Video: Ashley Brown Performs 'A Spoonful of Sugar' from MARY POPPINS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Wednesday, Broadway performer Ashley Brown visited Good Morning America for a special performance in celebration of Mary Poppin's 60th anniversary. Brown, who originated the role of Mary Poppins on Broadway, performed the Disney classic "A Spoonful of Sugar." Before the performance, Brown reflected on her time in the production, which she says was "a dream come true." Watch the performance now!

Tonight, ABC will premiere “The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20,” a two-hour special chock full of rarely seen footage, photos and stories from the film’s living legends. The special includes rare footage from the premiere event for “Mary Poppins,” featuring the film’s iconic stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke — plus Walt Disney himself — and seldom-heard demos of classic Sherman Brothers songs that have enthralled generations of music lovers and Disney fans.

The special also features new interviews with Dick Van Dyke, Josh Gad, John Stamos and Lin Manuel Miranda, conversations with two of Walt Disney’s grandchildren, a special interview with Julie Andrews and more. It airs tonight, Nov. 27 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and streams tomorrow on Hulu and Disney+.

Ashley Brown originated the title role in Mary Poppins on Broadway, for which she received Outer Critics, Drama League, and Drama Desk nominations for Best Actress. Brown's other Broadway credits include star turns as Belle in Beauty and The Beast, The Sound Of Music, and Disney's On The Record. She is currently on Broadway in Elf, playing a limited engagement through Saturday, January 4, 2025.