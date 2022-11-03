Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Ashley Blanchet and Sally Wilfert Talk THE SECRET OF MY SUCESS at TUTS

The Secret of My Success runs through November 6 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Nov. 03, 2022  

Theatre Under The Stars is presenting the brand-new musical, The Secret of My Success. Leading off the cast is Ben Fankhauser as "Brantley Foster" and Ashley Blanchett, as "Christy Lockhart." Brian Mathis returns to TUTS in the role of "Piers Johnson" and Sally Wilfert who was last seen on the TUTS stage in the smash hit 2019 production of Mamma Mia!, will play "Vera Prescott." The Secret of My Success runs through November 6 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Watch Ashley Blanchet and Sally Wilfert discuss the show below!

Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

Joining Knechtges on the production is Music Director, Charlie Alterman; Scenic Designer, Jeffrey D. Kmiec; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Ryan O'Gara, Projection Designer, Mike Tutaj and Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Associate Director, Ryan Scarlata and Associate Choreographer, Monica Josette. Casting for The Secret of My Success is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and by TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Monique Midgette.

Based on the Universal Pictures film starring Michael J. Fox, this hysterically funny and brilliantly conceived production is a wild look at redefining what success means to you when the world around you changes, corporate culture, ambition and making your own way in life. With music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, The Secret of My Success is a magnificent gift for audiences.





