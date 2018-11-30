Video: Ariana Grande Gets the Teen Movie Treatment In Music Video Video For 'thank u, next'

Nov. 30, 2018  

It's finally here. Ariana Grande's much teased new music video for her single. "Thank U, Next" has dropped. See the new video below where Ariana channels classic teen movies Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Bring It On and more!

With her powerful vocals and astonishing range, Ariana Grande has emerged as one of the most magnetic and massively successful performers in pop music today. At age 24 she's delivered three platinum-selling albums and surpassed 18 billion streams, in addition to nabbing four Grammy Award nominations and landing multiple hits in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

