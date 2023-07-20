Video: Andrew Rannells Shares GUTENBERG! Pre-Production Update on Sirius XM

Gutenberg! The Musical! will play Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street) with previews beginning Friday, September 15.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Ahead of his forthcoming return to Broadway, Andrew Rannells appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show to chat with hosts Jess Cagle and Jessica Shaw.

During their conversation, Andrew gave a "Gutenberg! The Musical!" pre-production update before the head into rehearsals.

"I am coming back to the Broadway. My friend Josh Gad and I are doing a musical called 'Gutenberg! The Musical!' starting this September on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theater. So we're here doing a little pre-production before we start real rehearsals. But it's very exciting cuz it's real. I'm gonna, I'll be back in New York on the Broadway, so I'll be looking out for Bernadette Peters around every corner," Rannells shared.

Rannells also told the story of how he ended up sitting next to Mark Ruffalo during his first time at the Golden Globes.

SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show airs Monday through Friday at 2pm ET on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (Ch. 102), and anytime on the SXM App.

Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. It’s the story of two best pals named Bud and Doug who put on a show together because they just love each other so damn much. It’s art imitating life imitating art! And it’s the funniest thing to come to Broadway since 1448! (Which is the year the printing press was invented by Johannes Gutenberg, who is the subject of the musical that Bud and Doug write, but that’s not important right now.)

Gutenberg! The Musical! will play Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street) with previews beginning Friday, September 15 ahead of a Thursday, October 12 opening night. This strictly limited 20-week engagement will play through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

Watch Rannells discuss Gutenberg! The Musical! here:

Watch Rannells discuss his Golden Globes experience with Mark Ruffalo and Sienna Miller here:

Video clips: SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show



