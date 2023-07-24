Video: Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! on Broadway on CBS

Andrew Rannells appeared on CBS Mornings today to discuss his new book, Uncle of the Year: & Other Debatable Triumphs.

His first memoir ended when he was 26 on his opening night of Hairspray. Now, Rannells began to write is second project by looking back on his "markers of time," analyzing the important moments of his life since then.

"I was marking my time with opening nights and jobs, which I know a lot of people do with work, but those were my markers of time. I didn't get married and I didn't have children and so I was like, 'What does that mean for me?,'" Rannells shared.

During the interview, Rannells also discussed his upcoming Broadway musical, Gutenberg! The Musical!, which he will star in alongside his Book of Mormon co-star, Josh Gad, this fall.

Rannells is a Grammy Award-winning and two-time Tony Award nominated actor who was most recently seen in the Hulu limited series “Welcome to Chippendales.” Additionally, he has starred in Netflix’s The Prom, The Boys in the Band, as well as Showtime’s, “Black Monday” and HBO’s “Girls” which both earned him Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Broadway credits include: The Boys in the Band, Hairspray, Jersey Boys, The Book of Mormon, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hamilton, and Falsettos. He has been seen in films such as A Simple Favor, Why Him?, and The Intern, and his voice credits include “The Simpsons,” “Big Mouth,” and “Invincible.”

His memoir, Too Much Is Not Enough: A Memoir of Fumbling Toward Adulthood, was published in 2019, and his second literary project, Uncle of the Year: & Other Debatable Triumphs, was released on May 16, 2023.

Watch the interview here:



