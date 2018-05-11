Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Wants You to Join the Band of SCHOOL OF ROCK to Help End Child Poverty

Red Nose Day has teamed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber to help end child poverty! Red Nose Day just launched an amazing prize on www.omaze.com/rednosedayUSA for fans to win an unforgettable experience with Andrew Lloyd Webber.

To kick things off, fans will get a chance to grab drinks at the iconic Sardi's. Next up, they will score VIP tickets to the feel-good and Tony nominated musical, School of Rock. Not only will the two lucky winners get to attend the show, but they will get the chance to join him and the cast on stage for a musical number!

Donations for your chance to win a Red Nose Day experience begin at $10 and 100% of net proceeds from these efforts will go to benefit Red Nose Day which support programs in all 50 States, Puerto Rico, and some of the poorest communities in the world that ensure to children and young people in need are safe, healthy and educated.

Check out the video below featuring Lord Webber and the Broadway band of SCHOOL OF ROCK for more details!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You