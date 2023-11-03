Video: Alex Edelman Talks JUST FOR US, His Love For Mariah Carey, and More on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Following a hit run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, international engagements in London, Edinburgh, and Melbourne, and a six-time extended Off-Broadway run, Alex Edelman's Just For Us is now on tour!

Alex recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live where he talked about his love of Mariah Carey, hosting Norman Lear’s 100th celebration, and, of course, "Just for Us"!

He also chatted about his unusual experience with white nationalists, his pre-show ritual, shooting an HBO special, Billy Crystal sitting in the audience and giving him notes, and dating a single mom.

Check out all of this and more in the video below!

Alex Edelman's Just For Us will continue on tour through spring 2024 with stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Berkeley, Detroit and Chicago.

Directed by Adam Brace and expertly crafted by one of comedy's most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise Just for Us.

About Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman is a comedian, actor, and writer. He is known for his TV writing, his love of black-and-white cookies, and his solo shows - all created in collaboration with director Adam Brace and all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Just For Us marked Edelman's Broadway debut, playing at the Hudson Theatre after sold-out runs Off-Broadway (Obie Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), in Washington DC, Boston (his hometown), Melbourne, Edinburgh (Herald Angel Award), London and more. His first solo show, Millennial, won the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, the first American show to do so since 1997. He has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and “Conan." He is also the creator of Peer Group – a show about young people – on BBC Radio 4. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday Night Seder, a star-studded 70-minute special posted on YouTube that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund. He has two differently-sized feet and is very grateful you're here.



