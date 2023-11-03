Video: Alex Edelman Talks JUST FOR US, His Love For Mariah Carey, and More on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Alex Edelman's Just For Us is now on tour! 

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 3 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 4 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss

Following a hit run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, international engagements in London, Edinburgh, and Melbourne, and a six-time extended Off-Broadway run, Alex Edelman's Just For Us is now on tour! 

Alex recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live where he talked about his love of Mariah Carey, hosting Norman Lear’s 100th celebration, and, of course, "Just for Us"!

He also chatted about his unusual experience with white nationalists, his pre-show ritual, shooting an HBO special, Billy Crystal sitting in the audience and giving him notes, and dating a single mom.

Check out all of this and more in the video below!

Alex Edelman's Just For Us will continue on tour through spring 2024 with stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Berkeley, Detroit and Chicago.

Directed by Adam Brace and expertly crafted by one of comedy's most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise Just for Us.

About Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman is a comedian, actor, and writer. He is known for his TV writing, his love of black-and-white cookies, and his solo shows - all created in collaboration with director Adam Brace and all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Just For Us marked Edelman's Broadway debut, playing at the Hudson Theatre after sold-out runs Off-Broadway (Obie Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), in Washington DC, Boston (his hometown), Melbourne, Edinburgh (Herald Angel Award), London and more. His first solo show, Millennial, won the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, the first American show to do so since 1997. He has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and “Conan." He is also the creator of Peer Group – a show about young people – on BBC Radio 4. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday Night Seder, a star-studded 70-minute special posted on YouTube that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund. He has two differently-sized feet and is very grateful you're here.






RELATED STORIES

1
Grant Gustin Will Make Broadway Debut in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Photo
Grant Gustin Will Make Broadway Debut in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Grant Gustin will make his Broadway debut in the upcoming new musical Water For Elephants, which is set for come to Broadway in February 2024! Plus, find out who else will appear in the production.

2
Photos: Danza, Ruffalo, and More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THAT Photo
Photos: Danza, Ruffalo, and More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THAT

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The show officially opened last night, November 2. BroadwayWorld was there backstage and at the after party. Check out photos here!

3
Photos: The Cast of I NEED THAT Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of I NEED THAT Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The show officially opened last night, November 2. Check out photos of the cast taking their bows here!

4
Review Roundup: I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens On Broadway

Read the reviews for I Need That starring Danny DeVito on Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Dogs Dressed as the SIX Queens Meet the SIX Queens of BroadwayPhotos: Dogs Dressed as the SIX Queens Meet the SIX Queens of Broadway
Listen: Barbra Streisand Reads An Excerpt From MY NAME IS BARBRA AudiobookListen: Barbra Streisand Reads An Excerpt From MY NAME IS BARBRA Audiobook
Exclusive: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Forthcoming Christmas AlbumExclusive: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Forthcoming Christmas Album
Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now!Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now!

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You