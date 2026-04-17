Video: Aasif Mandvi Has Fallen Back to Broadway

Aasif Mandvi is back on Broadway in Fallen Angels, the sparkling Noël Coward comedy now playing at the Todd Haimes Theatre, and he’s bringing his signature wit and precision to the role of Fred Sterroll. The revival, starring Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara, leans into Coward’s humor—where secrets, romance, and chaos collide over the course of one very eventful day. Mandvi fits right in adding his own modern edge to a classic piece that still feels daring and relevant today.

In our BroadwayWorld exclusive chat, Mandvi reflects on a career that has seamlessly moved between stage and screen—from his long run on The Daily Show to acclaimed performances in Disgraced and beyond. An Obie Award-winning performer with deep theatrical roots, he brings both intellect and humor to everything he touches. We talk about returning to Broadway, the joy of live performance, and why comedy—especially now—can be one of the most powerful tools for connection. It’s a conversation about an artist who continues to evolve while staying grounded in the craft.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!

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