Video: Aaron Tveit Stars in New Trailer for MGM+ Series EARTH ABIDES

MGM+ has just released the first trailer for Earth Abides, the upcoming sci-fi series starring Alexander Ludwig, Jessica Frances Dukes, and Tony-winner Aaron Tveit. The show premieres with two episodes on December 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on MGM+.

In “Earth Abides,” when a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilization slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction. The series is based on George R. Stewart’s classic sci-fi novel of the same name.

The cast also includes Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Elyse Levesque, Luisa D’Oliveira, Birkett Turton, Hilary McCormack and Jenna Berman. Todd Komarnicki serves as writer and showrunner with Bronwen Hughes, Rachel Leiterman, and Stephen Campanelli directing the series.

Aaron Tveit won his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, in Moulin Rouge! More recently, he appeared opposite Sutton Foster in the title role in Sweeney Todd. His other Broadway credits include Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked and Hairspray. Other stage credits include Assassins (West End) and Rent (Hollywood Bowl).

He’s appeared on television in the Grammy-nominated “Schmigadoon!,” “American Horror Stories,” “Graceland,” “Grease Live!,” “Gossip Girl,” “Brain Dead” and others. Film credits include the Academy Award-winning Les Misérables, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Undrafted, Better Off Single, Howl and others.