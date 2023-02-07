Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Sessions
Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Takes Over Broadway Sessions

Almost Famous concluded its Broadway run on January 8, 2023.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Just last month Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, kicked off it's 2023 season with the Broadway cast of Almost Famous at it new home at The Green Room 42. The lineup included Emily Schultheis, Brandon Contreras, Matt Yee, Libby Winters, Gerard Canonico, Jakeim Hart, Alisa Melendez, Jana Djenne Jackson, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Daniel Sovich, Claire Kwon, Danny Lindegren, Alex Nee, Andrew Poston and more.

Check out highlights below!

Broadway Sessions has been running regularly for over 14 years and is a beloved staple for audiences and Broadway actors alike. Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms and at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com.



