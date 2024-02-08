Video: ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World

Scott stars as 'Genie' in Aladdin on Broadway.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Earlier this week, Broadway star and Orlando native Michael James Scott kicked off Walt Disney World Resort’s Black History Month celebration as the grand marshal in a magical parade at Magic Kingdom Park. 

Scott, who dazzles theatre audiences with his performance as Genie in the hit Disney musical “Aladdin,’’ was the center of attention during the Festival of Fantasy Parade down Main Street, U.S.A., that featured popular Disney characters, toe-tapping music and colorful pageantry.   

While at Magic Kingdom, Scott interacted with Disney cast members, posed for photos and experienced some of the park’s signature attractions, such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion. 

The parade is just one of the ways that guests are “Celebrating Soulfully’’ through music, art and food at Walt Disney World Resort throughout February and beyond. 

Check out highlights below!






