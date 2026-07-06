HAMILTON Alums Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman Expecting Second Child

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are expanding their family. The Hamilton stars revealed they are expecting their second child together, sharing the announcement in a candid Instagram post.Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are getting ready to welcome another member of their family.

The Hamilton alumni announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child together.

"Our little family is growing! Full disclosure, our household is being held together by the delicate balance of yogurt pouches, water balloons and a prayer, but we are utterly overjoyed to be adding this tiny human to the chaos!" Raver-Lampman wrote in the couple's joint Instagram post.

She added that their son "can't wait to 'read books, play trains, have milkshakes and listen to Kendrick'" with his younger sibling before concluding, "Our hearts couldn't be fuller and the bags under our eyes couldn't be bigger! We can't wait to meet you, little one! ❤️"

The couple first met while appearing in the original Broadway company of Hamilton in 2015 and began dating the following year. In March 2024, they announced the arrival of their first child.

Diggs earned a Tony Award in 2016 for his performance as both Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton and shared a Grammy Award with the original Broadway cast for the show's cast recording. Beyond the stage, he has established a wide-ranging career across film and television. He co-created, co-wrote, produced, and starred in the acclaimed film Blindspotting before helping develop its television adaptation, where he also served as a writer, executive producer, and recurring guest star. His screen credits include Snowpiercer, Black-ish, Wonder, Velvet Buzzsaw, Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, in which he voiced Sebastian, and The Boys. He also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his performance in Disney+'s filmed presentation of Hamilton.

Raver-Lampman began her career in musical theater, performing on Broadway and on national tours in productions including Hair, Jekyll & Hyde, Wicked, and Hamilton. She went on to star as Allison Hargreeves throughout the four-season run of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and voiced Molly Tillerman in the animated musical Comedy Central Park. More recently, she has appeared in films including Blacklight, The Beekeeper, and G20.

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