MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Tickets to Go on Sale at Tanger Center in Greensboro

The critically and widely acclaimed Tony Award winning Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, will play Tanger Center from September 22 to September 27, as part of the First Bank Broadway, 26-27 Season.

Maybe Happy Ending will star Original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh as Oliver and Claire Kwon as Claire. Additional casting to be announced.

Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (The Lost Boys, Parade, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (The Lost Boys, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Eric Sprosty and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th St.) to immense critical and audience acclaim, with the show being selected as the “Best Theatre of 2024” by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out NY and Entertainment Weekly and many others.

Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.

Grammy Award-nominated for Best Musical Theater Album, the Original Broadway Cast Recording for Maybe Happy Ending is available via Ghostlight Records, to stream or download, or purchase the CD and vinyl editions, please visit here. The album – which preserves the new romantic musical comedy's score by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park – is produced by Deborah Abramson, Ian Kagey, Will Aronson, and Hue Park. Both the CD and the vinyl include liner notes from Grammy nominated songwriter Stephen Trask, a synopsis, color production photography, and complete lyrics.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Maybe Happy Ending will go on sale Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com, for 8 performances, September 22 to September 27. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by visiting TangerCenter.com/Groups.

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