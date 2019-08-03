Valerie Smaldone Talks to Frank Ingrasciotta, Louis Robbins, and Lexi Rabadi on BAGELS AND BROADWAY This Week

There's an explosion of interest in one-person theatrical shows in New York, and this week Valerie Smaldone, New York's 5x Billboard Award winning broadcaster and go-to "voice of god announcer," presents another exceptional group of interviews with three different actors, all doing solo performances in the city.

Join Valerie on her weekly radio broadcast and podcast, Bagels and Broadway, on Saturday at 9am on your radio dial at WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com, when she welcomes Frank Ingrasciotta, who wrote and performs his award-winning one-man show, Blood Type: Ragu, a coming of age story about his relationship with his immigrant Sicilian parents and family. Ingrasciotta was invited back to the United Solo Festival. the largest festival in the world dedicated to solo works, to perform this piece in honor of United Solo's upcoming 10th anniversary.

Actress Lois Robbins visits to discuss performing in her one-woman show, LOVER (also a United Solo Festival entry last year), opening soon at the Signature Center. Lois, known for numerous television and film roles, has been seen in Younger, Blue Bloods, Law and Order and has four films in post-production now. LOVER is described as "an adult woman's coming-of-age story in which she discovers that her most important relationship is the one she has with herself."

Lexi Rabadi, who performs Hannah Senesh (A Play with Music and Song) at the Museum of Jewish Heritage through August 18th, will talk about portraying a real character, Hannah Senesh, a courageous young woman in history who escaped the Nazis, and returned to her native Hungary to help rescue other Jews.

And it's never Bagels and Broadway without some food! Valerie's weekly foodie segment, FoodBytes, "goes on the road" and into the city's Etcetera Etcetera Restaurant on W. 44th Street, with a segment about Italian street food and wines on tap, taped in front of a live studio audience.

Valerie Smaldone is a multiple award-winning journalist who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. For just over a year, she's been hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs and the world. The weekly show has featured: Actress Susan Lucci, Actress-singer, Haley Swindal, director and choreographer, Susan Werner, Theatermania founder and entrepreneur, Darren Susan, Broadway producer Ken Davenport,The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, founder o the Comedy Hall of Fame, Jeffrey Pancer, the dialect coach, Joel Goldes, Fiddler on the Roof producer, Jana Robbins, Fiddler actor Jason Shapiro, writer-director Will Nunziata, Erich Bergen (who's on Broadway right now reprising his role as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress through August 12th), composer Joe Iconis, Be More Chill and Broadway Bounty Hunter producer, Jennifer Tepper, WinnieHolzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston, Renee Taylor, the amazing comedian-singer, Tori Scott, and many other show business luminaries. Valerie's recent interview with Oscar Hammerstein III, made waves on Page Six and Broadway Briefing.

Listeners can tune in Saturday at 9am to WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com.

The podcast is available at:

https://omny.fm/shows/bagels-and-broadway-with-valerie-smaldone/playlists/podcast





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You