Valerie June to Perform at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park's 2026 Annual Festival
The performance will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2026.
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present Valerie June on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 7PM on the outdoor Mountain Stage as part of its 2026 Annual Festival. Tickets start at $45.
Singer-songwriter Valerie June celebrates her new album, Owls, Omens, and Oracles. Described as 'a necessary reminder... that happiness is just as potent a tool for beating back the darkness as anger' (Paste Magazine). Her music, a layering of Appalachian folk, Delta blues, gospel, soul, early country, and even jazz, flirts with the cosmic from a down-to-earth perspective.
As a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and three-time Americana Music Honors and Awards nominee, June weaves fresh medicinal downloads of love, sweetness, goodness, and joy with songs that have flowed through her for years. She has recorded three best-selling solo albums and written songs for legendary artists such as Mavis Staples and The Blind Boys of Alabama. She has been praised by Bob Dylan and shared the stage with myriad artists including John Prine, Norah Jones, Tyler Childers, Dinosaur Jr., Booker T. Jones, Emmylou Harris, M. Ward, Robert Plant, Meshell Ndegeocello, Dave Matthews, Angelique Kidjo, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, and Elvis Costello. When not touring, she splits her time between Tennessee and New York.