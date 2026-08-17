Valerie June to Perform at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park's 2026 Annual Festival

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present Valerie June on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 7PM on the outdoor Mountain Stage as part of its 2026 Annual Festival. Tickets start at $45.

Singer-songwriter Valerie June celebrates her new album, Owls, Omens, and Oracles. Described as 'a necessary reminder... that happiness is just as potent a tool for beating back the darkness as anger' (Paste Magazine). Her music, a layering of Appalachian folk, Delta blues, gospel, soul, early country, and even jazz, flirts with the cosmic from a down-to-earth perspective.

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