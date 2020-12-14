Valerie Green/Dance Entropy Presents In-Person and Virtual Studio Showing of HOME by Souleymane Badolo

Valerie Green/Dance Entropy's "HOME" project continues with a new residency with visiting choreographer Souleymane Badolo from Burkina Faso. Company members and guest artists will present Souleymane's version of "HOME" in an informal showing and discussion at Green Space, which will also be live streamed on Dance Entropy's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

"HOME" is an international collaboration with choreographers from Sweden, India, Burkina Faso, Colombia and Lebanon. Each artist examines the concept of home from their own unique perspective, drawing upon the significance of this idea from their home country, as well as factors including culture, upbringing, economics, politics, and personal identity. Five Choreographers are invited to NYC in 5 phases to work with the dancers in 10-day intensives at Green Space. Currently in Phase ,4 Dance Entropy is working with Souleyman Badolo on this idea of Home. "I am like a snail, I carry my house with me wherever I am wherever I go. I still have my culture, tradition, and my language that I speak, and also my land and my ancestors living in me. My house is my movement, my dance."

Souleymane Badolo, M.F.A., Bennington College. Souleymane Badolo is a dancer, choreographer, and founder of the Burkina Faso-based troupe Kongo Ba Téria, which fuses traditional African dance with Western contemporary dance. A native of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Badolo began his professional career with the African dance company DAMA. He has also performed with Salia nï Seydou and the National Ballet of Burkina Faso, and worked with French choreographers Elsa Wolliaston and Mathilde Monnier. Badolo and Kongo Ba Téria are featured in the documentary Movement (R)evolution Africa. He appeared in the 2015 BAM Next Wave Festival; has created solo projects for Danspace, New York Live Arts, Dance New Amsterdam, Harlem Stage, the 92nd Street Y, and New York's River to River Festival; and was commissioned to create a dance for Philadanco as part of James Brown: Get on the Good Foot, which was produced by the Apollo Theater and toured nationally and internationally. He was nominated for a Bessie Award in 2011 as outstanding emerging choreographer, received the Juried Bessie Award in 2012, and a 2016 Bessie for Outstanding Production for his piece Yimbégré, which "gloriously communicated the clash and reconciliation of the different traditions held within one's life, one's body." The Suitcase Fund of New York Live Arts has supported Badolo's ongoing research in Africa. He previously taught at the New School, Denison University, and Bennington College. At Bard since 2017, February 2019 Princeton University, April 2019 Jacob's Pillow.

For more information and to access Live Stream links, please click HERE.