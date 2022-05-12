Valentina Kozlova to Debut New Studio Company at Symphony Space

Valentina Kozlova has announced the premiere of her STUDIO COMPANY in an evening of classical and contemporary ballets, Saturday June 4, 7 PM, at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway in NYC. Special guests are Albert Davydov and France's Clement Guillaume, a gold medalist at the 2017 Kozlova International Ballet Competition.

The talented young dancers will appear in solos and pas de deux from the classical repertory, including a pas de deux from Petipa's "Ruslan and Ludmilla." The duet has been staged by Kozlova, trained at the Bolshoi School and a principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet before defecting to the U.S., where she was principal with New York City Ballet for thirteen years.

A special feature of the evening will be Kozlova's ballet "Overcome," created to Gospel music after 9/11. Created in four sections: Trouble, Trapped, Hope, and Overcome (a celebration of life) Kozlova felt that the work's revival was especially timely.

Kozlova opened her studio on West 54th Street, NYC, in 2003, and remained in that location for 10 years. She then moved to a luxurious space in Norwalk, Ct., where she and staff continue to teach the basic Vaganova method with an additional Balanchine influence.

www.vkdcny.com

www.vkibc.org