Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition Accepting Applications Through January 31, 2022

The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition, scheduled for live presentations June 20-24 at Symphony Space, NYC, is accepting applications now through January 31, 2022 from dancers around the world.

Visit www.vkibc.org for the application and more information about VKIBC. Dancers selected to participate will be notified and will receive a password to access the registration page.

They will also be notified about the latest health requirements at a later date VKIBC continues its dedication to creating a positive and encouraging atmosphere, allowing dancers the opportunity to further develop their technique, artistry, and understanding of the art. This competition is for the dancers - both classical and contemporary - to celebrate their talents and passion.

The contemporary dance and choreography portion of VKIBC will take place on Wednesday, June 22nd. VKIBC is also happy to announce that it is resuming its collaboration with the Lifar Foundation, under the artistic authority of Charles Jude, former etoile of the Paris Opera. Compulsory dances for the senior dancers are selected from Lifar's ballet "Suite en Blanc."

Judges for 2022 are: Nina Ananiashvili, Republic of Georgia Patricia Aulestia de Alba, Mexico Gladisa Guadalupe, USA Olga Guardia De Smoak, Panama Mi Sook Jeon, South Korea Regina Kaupuza, Latvia Sun Hee Kim, South Korea Konstantin Kostujkov, Serbia Paul McRae, USA Robert Mills, USA Christopher Moore, England Ricardo Scheir, Brazil Nell Shipman, USA Sergei Soloviev, France and Russian Federation Nikolai Tsiskaridze, Russian Federation.