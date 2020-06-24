VIDEOS: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks HAMILTON, Freestyles, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

Miranda talked about the release of Hamilton on Disney+. He shared his thoughts on Hamilton lyrics being written on signs for Black Lives Matter protests and how the show's tone shifts depending on what is going on in the United States.

He also reflected back on his nerve-wracking 2009 performance at the White House for Barack and Michelle Obama, at which Alexander Hamilton was first performed.

Later in the segment, Miranda is challenged to create catchy freestyles based on random, everyday objects like cereal, Nintendo Switches and Hamilton posters.

