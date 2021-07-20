VIDEOS: Joshua Turchin Writes Songs For a TikTok Musical Version of LUCA

A new TikTok musical is on the rise, this time based on the animated film Luca. The latest craze on the social media app was written by 14-year-old Joshua Turchin, who took to the social media platform to post 6 original songs about the animated favorite, and has since amassed more than 500,000 views.

This of course comes after the success of the previous TikTok musicals, inspired by Ratatouille and Bridgerton.

TikTok subsequently sent out a push notification to its users that said, "Another day, another TikTok musical is on the rise. A fan-made musical version of Pixar's LUCA is swimming around the web. Watch out Ariel, you've got competition."

Check out some of the songs that have earned @joshuaturchin a half million views over the past few days below:

"Silenzio Bruno"

"Learning to Walk"

"Something Fishy"

"Need to Know"

"Marks on the Wall"

"Underdogs"

At just 14 years old, Joshua has written, orchestrated, arranged, and recorded each of these songs on his own. He has several more Luca songs planned, as does August Greenwood, a 17-year-old composer and TikTok-er with who Joshua is collaborating with on the project.