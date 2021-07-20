VIDEOS: Joshua Turchin Writes Songs For a TikTok Musical Version of LUCA
This comes after the success of the previous TikTok musicals, inspired by Ratatouille and Bridgerton.
A new TikTok musical is on the rise, this time based on the animated film Luca. The latest craze on the social media app was written by 14-year-old Joshua Turchin, who took to the social media platform to post 6 original songs about the animated favorite, and has since amassed more than 500,000 views.
TikTok subsequently sent out a push notification to its users that said, "Another day, another TikTok musical is on the rise. A fan-made musical version of Pixar's LUCA is swimming around the web. Watch out Ariel, you've got competition."Check out some of the songs that have earned @joshuaturchin a half million views over the past few days below:
"Silenzio Bruno"
@joshuaturchin
Alberto talking about Silenzio Bruno ? @rileywritesmusicals #luca #pixar #pixarluca #lucapixar #lucaandalberto #lucaxalberto #lucadisneya?? original sound - Joshua Turchin
"Learning to Walk"
@joshuaturchin
Alberto teaching Luca to walk ? @rileywritesmusicals #luca #pixar #pixarluca #lucapixar #lucaxalberto #lucaandalberto #lucadisneya?? original sound - Joshua Turchin
"Something Fishy"
@joshuaturchin
Ercole talking about the Sea Monster ? @rileywritesmusicals #luca #pixar #lucapixar #pixarluca #lucaandalberto #lucaxalberto #lucadisneya?? original sound - Joshua Turchin
"Need to Know"
@joshuaturchin
What if Luca and Giulia had a duet ?@rileywritesmusicals #luca #pixar #lucapixar #lucaxalberto #lucaandalberto #lucadisney #pixarlucaa?? original sound - Joshua Turchin
"Marks on the Wall"
@joshuaturchin
What if Luca was a musical ? @rileywritesmusicals #luca #pixar #lucapixar #lucaxalberto #lucaandalberto #lucadisney #pixarlucaa?? original sound - Joshua Turchin
"Underdogs"
@joshuaturchin
Giulia training Luca and Alberto ? @rileywritesmusicals #luca #pixar #pixarluca #lucaandalberto #lucaxalberto #lucapixar #lucadisneya?? original sound - Joshua Turchin
At just 14 years old, Joshua has written, orchestrated, arranged, and recorded each of these songs on his own. He has several more Luca songs planned, as does August Greenwood, a 17-year-old composer and TikTok-er with who Joshua is collaborating with on the project.Joshua Turchin is an accomplished multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, and writer. As a professional composer, his original musical (book/music/lyrics), The Perfect Fit the Musical,premiered when Joshua was just 12 years old at NYC's Rave Theater Festival where it won awards for Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Ensemble, and received critical acclaim. The Perfect Fit recently released an album on Broadway Records with an all-star Broadway/TV/Film cast, and was live-streamed Off-Broadway from Shubert Studios at New World Stages. Joshua is also host and creator of the hit web series, The Early Night Show which is also now on the Broadway Podcast Network. As an actor, Joshua can be seen in the upcoming season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), and lent his vocals on Schmigadoon! (Apple+ TV). He's an accomplished stage actor, having been part of the casts of Trevor the Musical(Original Off-Broadway Cast), Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (Original Off-Broadway Cast), two Broadway National Tours, The Pill (Off-Broadway), and performed as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl. Additionally, he plays over 11 instruments professionally and has worked as a professional accompanist in and around NYC since he was 10, including music directing shows at 54 Below, The Green Room 42, and more.