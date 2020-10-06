VIDEOS: Jenn Colella, Laura Benanti, and More Celebrate the 19th Amendment With #SoWeCanVote
The campaign celebrates the suffragists who helped pave the way for women to vote.
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, WP Theater has teamed up with American Theatre Wing to launch #SoWeCanVote.
The campaign celebrates the suffragists who helped pave the way for women to vote, and also provide voter resources and information on how to ensure that your vote gets counted in this year's election.
Each week leading up to the Presidential election on Tuesday, November 3, there will be 2-3 videos released featuring women+ theater artists reading quotes from key figures in the fight for voting equality and women+ rights.
Participants so far have included Jenn Colella, Laura Benanti, Peppermint, Andrea Burns, Alexandria Wailes, and Ty Defoe.
Check out all of the videos in the playlist below!
More Hot Stories For You
-
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Star Armelia McQueen Dies at 68
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actress Armelia McQueen has died at 68....
QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
Are you a Cady, Regina, Karen, or Gretchen? Take our quiz to find out which of the North Shore plastics are you!...
VIDEO: See Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes in the New Trailer For Hallmark Film ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY
The first trailer has been released for One Royal Holiday, the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film starring Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit....
14 Musical Theatre-Themed SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sketches
Saturday Night Live returns tonight and we're looking back at some of their hilarious theatre-themed sketches....
Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed in Shooting in Atlanta
The Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday morning....
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Practically Perfect Act 2 Openers!
Intermission is over and a whole 15 minutes has passed since the end of the first act. How best can a musical lure you back in? With a show-stopping A...