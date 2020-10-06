VIDEOS: Jenn Colella, Laura Benanti, and More Celebrate the 19th Amendment With #SoWeCanVote

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The campaign celebrates the suffragists who helped pave the way for women to vote.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, WP Theater has teamed up with American Theatre Wing to launch #SoWeCanVote.

The campaign celebrates the suffragists who helped pave the way for women to vote, and also provide voter resources and information on how to ensure that your vote gets counted in this year's election.

Each week leading up to the Presidential election on Tuesday, November 3, there will be 2-3 videos released featuring women+ theater artists reading quotes from key figures in the fight for voting equality and women+ rights.

Participants so far have included Jenn Colella, Laura Benanti, Peppermint, Andrea Burns, Alexandria Wailes, and Ty Defoe.

Check out all of the videos in the playlist below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You