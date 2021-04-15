Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEOS: Get Ready For Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus on THE SETH CONCERT SERIES Sunday

Check out these 9 videos of Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus we can't stop watching! Don't miss her on this weekend's Seth Concert Series.

Apr. 15, 2021  

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus are stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before their show on Sunday!

Don't miss their show on Sunday, April 18 at 3pm ET and a replay of the concert at 8pm ET!

No Words from Sorta Love Songs by Scott Burkell and Paul Loesel

You Make Me Feel So French from Sorta Love Songs by Scott Burkell and Paul Loesel

Believe from The Cher Show on The Seth Concert Series

Infinite Joy from Elegies

Holding to the Ground from Falsettos

World's Greatest Dad from Elf the Musical

Ordinary Day from Sorta Love Songs with Jason Danieley and Lisa Howard

Show Clips from Elf the Musical

Woman from The Pirate Queen


