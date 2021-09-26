VIDEOS: Danny Burstein, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, and More Accept Their Tony Awards
Watch some of the speeches from the night!
After two and a half years without Broadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards are back! This year's presentation honors the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tonight, beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT, Audra McDonald hosted the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards, revealing winners in all but three categories. From 9-11pm, Leslie Odom, Jr. hosts The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, featuring performances and the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.
Watch some of the speeches from the night below!
David Alan Grier
We're still celebrating @davidalangrier's epic #TonyAwards win for Best Featured Actor in a Play! a??i??? pic.twitter.com/WUZnLyUJey- Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 27, 2021
Danny Burstein
We've got nothing but love for Danny Burstein and his #TonyAwards win for Best Featured Actor in a Musical! ?a??i?? pic.twitter.com/FZxgW4BfJo- Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 27, 2021
Lois Smith
Congrats again to Lois Smith for her #TonyAwards win, for Best Featured Actress in a Play! ?a??i?? pic.twitter.com/2700GdRscN- Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 27, 2021
Lauren Patten
Watch as @PattenLauren accepts her #TonyAward for Best Featured Actress in a Musical! ?aoe? pic.twitter.com/dBSDP5M8HI- Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 27, 2021
Stephen Daldry
Congratulations again to Stephen Daldry for Best Direction of a Play at the #TonyAwards! a??i???a??i?? pic.twitter.com/4gOgrtFpL2- Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 27, 2021
Alex Timbers
ICYMI: Congrats to Alex Timbers for Best Direction of a Musical at the #TonyAwards! ?a??i?? pic.twitter.com/SY09bbflR8- Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 27, 2021
Andrew Burnap
A huge congratulations to @McDrewBur and his big #TonyAwards win for Best Leading Actor in a Play! a??i??? pic.twitter.com/tS5NPz1XlS- Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 27, 2021
Mary-Louise Parker
Congrats to Mary-Louise Parker for her #TonyAwards win for Best Leading Actress in a Play! @SoundInsideBwy a??i??? pic.twitter.com/j7yiHYzYm6- Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 27, 2021
Aaron Tveit
Honestly, we're SO obsessed with @AaronTveit and everything about his #TonyAwards win for Best Leading Actor in a Musical! ??? pic.twitter.com/40HNOYTVGj- Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 27, 2021
Adrienne Warren
We've got nothing but love for @adriennelwarren accepting her award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical at the #TonyAwards! a??i???? pic.twitter.com/RVVTAQUsxK- Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 27, 2021