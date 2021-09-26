Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEOS: Danny Burstein, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, and More Accept Their Tony Awards

Watch some of the speeches from the night!

Sep. 26, 2021  

After two and a half years without Broadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards are back! This year's presentation honors the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight, beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT, Audra McDonald hosted the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards, revealing winners in all but three categories. From 9-11pm, Leslie Odom, Jr. hosts The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, featuring performances and the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

Watch some of the speeches from the night below!

David Alan Grier

Danny Burstein

Lois Smith

Lauren Patten

Stephen Daldry

Alex Timbers

Andrew Burnap

Mary-Louise Parker

Aaron Tveit

Adrienne Warren


