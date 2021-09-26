VIDEOS: Danny Burstein, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, and More Accept Their Tony Awards

Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

After two and a half years without Broadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards are back! This year's presentation honors the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight, beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT, Audra McDonald hosted the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards, revealing winners in all but three categories. From 9-11pm, Leslie Odom, Jr. hosts The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, featuring performances and the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

Watch some of the speeches from the night below!

We've got nothing but love for Danny Burstein and his #TonyAwards win for Best Featured Actor in a Musical! ?a??i?? pic.twitter.com/FZxgW4BfJo - Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 27, 2021

A huge congratulations to @McDrewBur and his big #TonyAwards win for Best Leading Actor in a Play! a??i??? pic.twitter.com/tS5NPz1XlS - Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 27, 2021

Honestly, we're SO obsessed with @AaronTveit and everything about his #TonyAwards win for Best Leading Actor in a Musical! ??? pic.twitter.com/40HNOYTVGj - Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 27, 2021