VIDEOS: Ben Platt Performs Songs from SING TO ME INSTEAD at YouTube Space NY

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt recently stopped by the YouTube Space in NYC to perform songs from his debut album Sing To Me Instead and chat with Billboard journalist, Rebecca Milzoff.

Fans worldwide fell head over heels for Ben Platt during his Tony Award-winning turn in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen and on-screen in films such as the Pitch Perfect franchise. After signing with Atlantic Records in 2017, this year Platt released his debut album Sing to Me Instead. The 12-track album explores his formative influences, which range from timeless singer-songwriters such as Joni Mitchell and Carole King to legendary crooners like Donny Hathaway, Ray Charles, and Stevie Wonder, and chronicles the highs and lows of a transformative relationship.

Check out the performances and interview below.

Photo by Walter McBride

Q&A with Billboard's Rebecca Milzoff:

Bad Habit:

Ease My Mind:

Older:

Runaway:





