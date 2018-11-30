VIDEO: Everything Went Right When Situation Project Visited THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

What happens when middle school students are invited to take over a Broadway theatre? Situation Project wanted to find out.

Just last month, Situation Project - a 501(c)(3) corporation founded by digital agency Situation's President & Founder, Damian Bazadona - took 315 students from the New York City area to a matinee performance of The Play That Goes Wrong.

Fifteen students from MS343 were also invited behind the scenes ahead of the weekday performance to learn directly from the professionals themselves. These select students shadowed the crew and were wholly immersed in what it takes to put on a Broadway show each day.

Everything from lighting to ticketing to helping the usher - you name it, the kids did it. "I would definitely do this one day," one of the students confided to Forbes' Lee Seymour. "Not sure when, but I know I want to do it."

The vision for Situation Project is to provide arts-deprived public-school students access and exposure to world-class New York City arts and culture experiences. Artist talk-backs, sessions with entertainment professionals, and on-site educational seminars also allow the students to get to know these people as real human beings and ultimately see themselves in these artists.

Situation Project now works with three public schools in New York City and, to date, they've created over 18,000 experiences that have enriched these students' lives and their communities. Past partners have included Wicked, The Lion King, Finding Neverland, School of Rock, Cirque du Soleil's Paramour, Aladdin, The Phantom of the Opera, Anastasia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Les Miserables, Roundabout Theatre Company and many more. For a full list of experience makers and partners, see here.

The hope is that the Situation Project model can serve as inspiration for communities across the country to act and support the students in their own backyard. Learn more.

