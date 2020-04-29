VIDEO: Zonya Love Sings 'Stand By Me' for Geffen Stayhouse
Geffen Playhouse presents Geffen Stayhouse! They will be be sharing exclusive, original content every Wednesday from some of their Geffen alumns and favorite theater artists.
Zonya Love, the break-out performer from last season's production of Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole sings Ben E. King's Stand By Me, along with one of her favorite gospel songs.
Check out the video below!
About Lights Out: Nat King Cole - In this electrifying exploration into the soul of an American icon, Colman Domingo and Patricia McGregor imagine Nat "King" Cole as he faces the final Christmastime broadcast of his groundbreaking variety show and weighs the advice of his friend Sammy Davis Jr. to "go out with a bang." Cole's hit songs, such as "Nature Boy," "It's a Good Day" and "Smile," underscore this boldly original homage to the renowned performer who struggled to break through America's color barrier in the early days of television.
