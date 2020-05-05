VIDEO: Yvette Carson Sings 'It's A Woman's Prerogative' From ST. LOUIS WOMAN in New #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Yvette Cason singing "It's A Woman's Prerogative" a??
in the Encores! production of St. Louis Woman in 1998
Watch the video below!
"There's nothing like the sound of a classic golden age Broadway orchestra: soaring trumpets, lush strings, swinging saxophones. The enduring commitment at Encores! to present shows with their original orchestration, brought to life by The Encores! Orchestra, is a hallmark of our series. a?? a?? Often there is a considerable amount of work that goes into restoring a show's original orchestrations. There have been shows in our history where very little original material existed; full scores and entire orchestrations were lost. a?? a?? The shows featured this week represent our unique contributions to the preservation of great music written for the stage. "a?? -Rob Berman, Encores! Music Director a?? a?? For the first major score restoration in the history of Encores!, there were no surviving orchestrations and not much to go on besides a brief original cast recording. Music Director Rob Fisher asked the great Ralph Burns to write new orchestrations and the results were stunning. a?? a?? ?: Yvette Cason "It's A Woman's Prerogative" a?? Encores! St. Louis Woman 1998 #EncoresArchives
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on May 4, 2020 at 5:39pm PDT
