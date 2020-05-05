VIDEO: Yvette Carson Sings 'It's A Woman's Prerogative' From ST. LOUIS WOMAN in New #EncoresArchives

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Yvette Cason singing "It's A Woman's Prerogative" a??

in the Encores! production of St. Louis Woman in 1998

Watch the video below!





